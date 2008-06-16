We already knew it was coming, but amongst yesterday's MS/Acti marketing leaks were some further details on the upcoming Marvel: Ultimate Alliance II. The game will be set during Marvel's recent "Civil War" story arc, with players forced to choose sides in the conflict. There'll supposedly be "over 20" playable Marvel characters, including the Hulk, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Venom and the Human Torch, and players will be able to "fuse" two character's powers together to give one character hybrid abilities. The release mentions the game will be appearing on 360, PS3, PS2, Wii, PSP & DS.
Marvel: Ultimate Alliance II Details, Platforms
Ugh. PS2? I was really hoping a sequel would be a PS3/360 exclusive instead of a last gen button masher like the original.
And if they're doing Civil War, that also means no Thor. I'll pass.