Mega Man 9 Rated, Surely Coming

Yesterday, amongst the usual assortment of motion pictures, reality television programs and comic books the Australian Office of Film and Literature Classification usually sift through and classify, one item stood out. It's this one. Says that Mega Man 9, by Capcom, has been given a G rating, and is good to go for a local release. Mega Man 9? Never heard of it. Must be real/coming, though, because last I checked the OFLC don't review and classify rumours. If it's not at E3 next month you can join me in being deeply shocked.

[via Evil Avatar]

