Metal Gear Retrospective, Part 6



If you've already got Metal Gear Solid 4, you're probably not even reading this! You're probably playing your way through it. And as a died-in-the-wool Metal Gear fanboy/girl, that's OK, because you'll know all this stuff anyways. But if you're not, and are a little curious as to why everyone seems to be freaking out over Metal Gear, watch this. It's as brief a summary of the series' convoluted (and I'm being kind) backstory as you're going to get.