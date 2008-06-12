Metal Gear Solid 4 Japan Launch - Osaka

Compared to Tokyo's Metal Gear Solid 4 launch, the Osaka one seemed more low-key. Above is the line at the Sofmap in Den-Den Town (Osaka's version of Akihabara) a few minutes before the store opened. The line was about 13 or 14 people long. To see the other side of the truck, hit the jump.

There might be more people in this photo. They might be in Sneaking Suits.The guy at the front of the line got there at 8:30. He was wearing any army type shirt and his buddy had camo pants! They were only buying the game as they both already had PS3s. Three of the other people I spoke with there also were only purchasing the game software and not PS3s.

Yodobashi Camera in Osaka's Umeda opened early at 6:30am to sell MGS4 and the PS3 Metal Gear Solid 4 bundle. Above, is the store fifteen minutes after opening (the store officially opened at 9:30am). There were a few customers buying MGS4, but it was rather quiet.

When I asked a staffer how many bundles the store had sold, he said that they "hadn't counted". I asked him if it was a hundred. His reply, "The bundle is doing quite well". Fifty? Once they hadn't counted. Behind the counter sat stacks of MGS4 PS3 bundles. Would be interested in knowing how many people actually lined up so very early this morning.

Above is the Bic Camera in Namba twenty minutes or so after opening at 10am. Store clerks with megaphones talked up the Metal Gear Solid 4 and the MGS4 PS3 bundle. There were very few customers. Like, you could count them on one hand.

A sales clerk wouldn't tell me how many copies or how many MGS4 bundles were sold when the store opened at 10am, saying naisho ("secret"). So, shhhhhhhhhhhhhh.