Metal Gear Solid 4 Limited Edition Unboxing

So my coveted Limited Edition of Metal Gear Solid 4 that I preordered from GameStop arrived today, and I must say, it's a rather lovely box set. I took some photos for your viewing pleasure - as all photos I take are blurry and crappy (I don't have a fancy camera), I ask you as always to forgive them, but I thought you'd like to see what's inside!

This is what it looks like with the box top off. It's sitting on top of the art book that came with the set. The art book is made of what feels like sturdy poster tag that's glossy on the outside and a little more matte inside.



The art book has a lot of art (surprised?) and character models, plus a special section on the girls of the Beauty and Beast Unit, and how those characters (some of the most arresting I've ever seen in any game, I kid you not) were conceived. There's also a detailed timeline of the MGS universe, starting with Operation Snake Eater and leading up through the Big Shell Incident.



Inside the box is the game, of course. The white case looks like the black "Metal Gear Solid Vol 2" disc that shipped earlier as a preorder bonus, and contains two bonus discs: the game's CD soundtrack, which also includes 16 new tracks from composer Harry Gregson-Williams; and a two-hour Blu-ray disc that goes behind-the-scenes with the production team along with a documentary of the game's making.



At least, that's what the leaflet stuck to the back of the box (removed easily if done gently) says is on the Blu-ray disc: Open the white box and see the Blu-ray disc carefully obscured by a spoiler warning that recommends you play through the game before watching.



All in all, good stuff, and well worth the little bit extra it cost to preorder, in my opinion!