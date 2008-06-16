Courtesy of the same leak that's spilled everything else today, there's a little more information to be had on the rumoured introduction of Microsoft's Avatar system. Some of the marketing material mentions that, like Miis are in stuff like Wii Sports, the Avatars will be implemented into "various arcade and retail games" as playable characters. Also mentioned are "hundreds of clothing options", a feature which is interesting when you look at the sample pic attached to the leak (above) and - provided it's real - see one of the characters is wearing an Incredibles shirt, suggesting that unlike Nintendo's offering, there'll be the option of clothing your Avatar in various licenced outfits. Maybe, and this is total conjecture, even a little Master Chief costume?
Microsoft Avatars Will Be Playable, Licensed?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink