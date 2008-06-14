Mike Myers' Mii A 'Frightening Representation'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Apparently, Mike Myers and I have different definitions of the word "exactly." Perhaps it's the Canadian definition, as Myers' assertion that his Mii looks "exactly" like him is more of a "kind of" or "barely" in my opinion. While, I assume, pitching The Love Guru on The Tonight Show, Myers exposed his Wii avatar to the television viewing public, one which could easily be confused with Hawkman's Mii.

