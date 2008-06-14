Did you know that Wii Fit won the highly coveted Chrysler Design Innovation Award? Neither did we! Of course, we didn't know that Chrysler awarded such a thing to begin with, nor were we aware that Chrysler awarded anything to anyone ever. We've learned so much, thanks to Bravo's A-List Awards, which gave "the Wii Fit" an opportunity to shine on basic cable in a manner just slightly less awkward than when it appeared on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360. One last thing to note, we'd avoid using the word "diddling" in proximity to the word "Wii" in general conversation lest there be some unfortunate misunderstanding.
Moments In Awkward Wii Fit Product Placement: Bravo's A-List Awards
