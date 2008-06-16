More Leaks: Forza 3 and Call of Duty

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Other nuggets gleaned from the ongoing mining of the Xbox marketing leak by Xbox 360 Fanboy:

• The next Call of Duty will be known as "World at War" instead of CoD5. There are five box concepts leaked. There's speculation that calling it World at War is an effort to keep the lifespan of hot-selling CoD4 running as long as possible.

• Forza Motorsport 3 is so huge that the limitations of the DVD format became an issue. It will include 400 cars, 100 tracks and must ship on two discs. Car deformation was also mentioned as a feature of the new title.

Possible CoD5 Rename, Plus Boxarts and pic [Xbox 360 Fanboy]
Forza Will Have 2 Discs, 400 Cars, More [Xbox 360 Fanboy]

