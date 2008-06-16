More Screenshots, Gameplay Info for The Conduit

The fact developer High Voltage Software has yet to find a publisher for The Conduit, which is the FPS Wii-exclusive title, hasn't stopped it from announcing a first-quarter 2009 release. The Conduit Information Centre site also has a nice little cache of screenshots, one is above, some are after the jump. IGN put up four new ones on Friday.
Also, a Q&A with High Voltage's software development director gives a few more details on the game itself, including:
• Three modes for online play. Offline play is single-player. LAN multiplayer likely. They're trying to get voice chat online.
• Enemies use portals to bring in reinforcements; destroying them will be a key.
• Set in fictional Earth of the near future, the story takes on a dark conspiracy-theory tone that unravels pretty fast after you get sent to investigate an extra-terrestrial encounter. Think the X-Files with stranger weapons.
• Your adversaries are called The Drudge. I battle drudgery every day, lemme tell ya. ...
