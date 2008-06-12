NaturalMotion Teams With NVIDIA

Game developers and publishers should have no trouble at all creating realistic worlds and populating them with realistic people as NaturalMotion and NVIDIA announce a partnership that pairs the former's morpheme animation engine with the latter's PhysX technology in one powerful force of realistically moving goodness.
"We're deeply impressed by NVIDIA's commitment to push physics to new levels of fidelity and performance, and their investment in development and support infrastructure across all platforms," said Torsten Reil, CEO of NaturalMotion. "NVIDIA's PhysX technology provides a robust, high-fidelity foundation for our advanced character animation algorithms and tools. Through our close collaboration, we will help game developers bring fully interactive and believable characters to a wide range of games."
NaturalMotion and NVIDIA Bring a New Level of Realism to Games
Companies Team Up to Integrate Animation, AI and Physics Technologies
SANTA CLARA, CA and OXFORD, U.K. - June 11, 2008 NVIDIA Corporation (Nasdaq: NVDA), the worldwide leader in programmable graphics processor technologies, and NaturalMotion Ltd., the developers behind the highly acclaimed euphoria motion synthesis technology, today announced that the companies have teamed up to offer game developers and publishers easy-to-use, highly integrated solutions for adding animation and physics in next-generation games.
Starting with the upcoming release of NaturalMotion's morpheme animation engine, NVIDIA's PhysX technology will provide rigid body dynamics functionality across its product portfolio, supporting both console (PS3, Xbox 360 and Wii) and PC platforms. In addition, PC titles will benefit from GeForce GPU acceleration for both PhysX and future versions of morpheme, bringing additional motion fidelity to the PC game experience.
"The introduction of NaturalMotion's AI and Adaptive Behaviours is the next big breakthrough in gaming," said Roy Taylor, Vice President of Content Relations at NVIDIA. "This technology takes us into a new level of immersion as characters roll, jump, duck and react to the players' actions and the environments around them. We are delighted to be working with NaturalMotion to bring this new level of character animation to the world."
For more information, visit www.naturalmotion.com.
