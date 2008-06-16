New Tony Hawk Game To Employ Motion-Controlled Peripheral?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

More from the "marketing leaks". And more Activision stuff. There are several listings on the site for what is probably the next "current-gen" Tony Hawk title, which has three working titles: Amplitude, Adrenaline and, awesomely, Tony Hawk's Huck Jam. The game is slated to appear on 360, PS3 and PC, and will make use of motion controls via a custom board controller/peripheral (maybe this one?). Great, more hunks of plastic for the living room floor! Can't wait.

