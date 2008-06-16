New Tony Hawk Game To Employ Motion-Controlled Peripheral?

More from the "marketing leaks". And more Activision stuff. There are several listings on the site for what is probably the next "current-gen" Tony Hawk title, which has three working titles: Amplitude, Adrenaline and, awesomely, Tony Hawk's Huck Jam. The game is slated to appear on 360, PS3 and PC, and will make use of motion controls via a custom board controller/peripheral (maybe this one?). Great, more hunks of plastic for the living room floor! Can't wait.