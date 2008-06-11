The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Ninja Theory Thinks It Could Make Beowulf Cheaper, Way Cheaper

Film Beowulf was sure expensive to make! The CG-laden flick was budgeted around $AU 158.08 million — not exactly chump change. Heavenly Sword developer Ninja Theory thinks it could have done the flick cheaper. Twenty percent of the cost, actually! Oh ho ho ho. Let's hear what Ninja Theory's Tameem Antoniades has to say:

We see an entirely different area of progress: a form of independent production based on real-time game engine technology. We reckon you could do something like Beowulf for 15-20 per cent of the cost... If you are already creating hi-res assets for a game, then sharing these can bring that cost down even further... We have a lot of experience in performance capture, animation, rendering and so on. We can compete in the same way that indie films can live alongside blockbusters.

20 percent of the cost is dandy and all, Ninja Theory, but would your film have Angelina Jolie? Well.

Make Beowulf [Games Industry]

  • kizaru @Kizaru

    Ninja Theory should make this movie solely because of their superior ability in rendering photo-realistic hair.

  • HAKIZIMANA JANVIER Guest

    I surely appreciate your service about BEOWULF but according to me it should be better if you allow me everything about your works on BEOWULF.I really beg you to do so because it should help me so much in my studies about ENGLISH LITERATURE.OK BUYE!

