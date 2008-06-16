Nintendo Apologises for 'Geeks and Otaku' Slam

Laurent Fisher got a big ole filet of sole (as in, shoe) in the mouth this week when he dismissed Wii memory storage as an issue "only geeks and otaku care about". Grr. Boo. Hiss. He got raked bigtime, notably by God of War developer David Jaffe (who mistakenly assumed Fisher was a woman) and so now has formally apologised for the comment to Videogaming247.

I have huge respect for those who, like me, share a common passion for Nintendo and want to make it clear that I would never use and I didn't use this terminology in such a context or way to cause offence. I regret that this misunderstanding has created such offence and disappointment within the community.

Well, that was nice and contrite, but some kind of storage solution would probably go a lot further toward making all the geeks and otaku happy.

