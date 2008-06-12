Nintendo Denies Connection to Wii Fit Arse Vid



Finally, a legitimate reason to post this video.

The Daily Mail reports that the this video, entitled "Why every guy should buy their girlfriend Wii Fit", has been watched more than 2 million times. They also say that despite the fact that the couple who star in it are both in marketing, it's not a viral ad.

Gaming company Nintendo has also denied it is behind the video. A Nintendo spokesman said: "This has and is absolutely 100 per cent nothing to do with Nintendo. "Nintendo did not create it and were not aware of it until it was brought it to our attention".

Lauren Bernat, 25, claims she was secretly filmed by her boyfriend, Giovanny Gutierrez, 30, and that she was initially angry when she found out he had posted it. Now, the article claims, she's enjoying her 15 minutes of internet fame.... rather her arse's 15 minutes of internet fame.

Personally, I don't completely buy it. Take this quote from the boyfriend for instance:

"If she had known she was being filmed she would have changed her outfit to something cuter - perhaps let her hair down, taken her glasses off, etc".

Right, because ponytails and secretary glasses are total turnoffs.

