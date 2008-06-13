Nintendo Responds To May NPD Sales, Seems Pleased

With over 1.1 million hardware units sold in the United States in May, Nintendo has a right to be pleased. Coincidentally, it is! It's also relatively measured in talking about its success, describing excellent software sales of Wii Fit and Mario Kart Wii "healthy" and indicative of a "strong consumer response".

With seven of the top ten titles on Nintendo platforms and six of those published by the big N itself, we think Nintendo of America's EVP of sales and marketing Cammie Dunaway could stand to sex up sales talk beyond "continued consumer response". But, hey, we don't run the place.

Other things Nintendo seems pleased about besides May's performance is its U.S. lifetime to date sales, with 10.2 million Wiis and over 20 million DSs in American hands. And 5.8 million copies of Wii Play in the wild? We expect the majority of games to have "Wii", "We" or "Oui" in the title by Summer 2009.

Full and classy Nintendo gloat after the break.