The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Nintendo's Fischer Apologises For Geeks And Otaku Comment

It almost goes without saying, but Nintendo of Europe's managing director Laurent Fischer deeply regrets stating that "geeks and otaku" were the only people concerned about running out of space on their Nintendo Wii due to WiiWare and Virtual Console titles, comments that ticked off gamers and developers alike. Speaking to videogaming247, Fischer offered the following by way of apology.

"I have huge respect for those who, like me, share a common passion for Nintendo and want to make it clear that I would never use and I didn't use this terminology in such a context or way to cause offence," he said.

"I regret that this misunderstanding has created such offence and disappointment within the community."

You know, in all honesty "geek" and "otaku" are way low in the list of things I've been called that cause me offence, but I can certainly see how some people would get upset. As for Laurent, all I can say is always talk as if what you say is going to end up on the front page of a major gaming blog, because it generally is.

Exclusive: Nintendo's Laurent Fischer "regrets" geeks and otaku remark [videogaming247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles