Nintendo's Geeks and Otaku Statement Pisses Off Jaffe

David Jaffe is pissed. Nothing new, I know. But this time he's pissed about the same thing a lot of other people are pissed about: Nintendo's Geek and Otaku statement.
At a Euro press event earlier this week a Nintendo PR person, flustered by a question about storage space on the Wii, starting talking about "how "geeks and otaku" were the only people who would want this issue addressed".
If true, Jaffe says, it's a sign of either Nintendo's unbridled arrogance or the cluelessness of a single PR person.
YOU SHIT ON MY HOUSE!!! YOU SHIT ON MY HOUSE!!! [David Jaffe]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink