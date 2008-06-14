Nintendo's Geeks and Otaku Statement Pisses Off Jaffe

David Jaffe is pissed. Nothing new, I know. But this time he's pissed about the same thing a lot of other people are pissed about: Nintendo's Geek and Otaku statement.

At a Euro press event earlier this week a Nintendo PR person, flustered by a question about storage space on the Wii, starting talking about "how "geeks and otaku" were the only people who would want this issue addressed".

If true, Jaffe says, it's a sign of either Nintendo's unbridled arrogance or the cluelessness of a single PR person.

