NPD Software Charts: #11-20

We always post the month's ten best-selling games. The glory boys. The highlight reel. But what about the games that sell...okayish, but not well enough to make that top tier? The second division, the practice squad, the B-list? Today, well, today is their chance to shine. NPD have released the list of May's top twenty-selling games, giving us a chance to see how well games like We Ski, Game Party and Haze did.

11. Call of Duty 4 (Activision, 360)

12. Iron Man (Sega, PSP)

13. We Ski (Namco, Wii)

14. Mario Kart (Nintendo, DS)

15. New Super Mario Bros. (Nintendo, DS)

16. God of War 2 (Sony, PS2)

17. Game Party (Midway, Wii)

18. Guitar Hero III (Activision, PS2)

19. Haze (Ubisoft, PS3)

20. Super Mario Galaxy (Nintendo, Wii)

What, no Boom Blox? Somebody at either EA or Nintendo (or both!)screwed up the marketing on that one.

