Old Snake Looks So Munny

I confess to being vaguely perplexed with collectible toy culture, but custom craftsmen seem to take their art seriously. Munny artist "brownkidd" of game and toy culture site Albotas has come up with this custom Metal Gear Solid 4 Munny doll of Old Snake, complete with trusty cardboard box.

Front view, complete with surly little scowl, follows the jump:

Say it with me, fellow Snake admirers: Awwww.



Munny Monday - Old Snake [Albotas - Thanks, YaYaLuvsCupcakes!]