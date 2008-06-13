Our Metal Gear Solid 4 Review In Beta, Pushed Back

You may have noticed that today is the official launch day for Metal Gear Solid IV. Unfortunately, we will not be reviewing the game today. Often the timing of a review is at the mercy of a developer or publisher and in this case we weren't given a review build of the game until yesterday. I suppose mailing a review copy late isn't as bad as cancelling an interview though.

Our options were to run a review based on limited, over-night play with the game, or to stick to our review guidelines and wait to finish the game completely before reviewing it. We went with the latter, of course. I apologise that our review is going to be running next week instead of the launch week, but I'd rather have a complete, in-depth review than something rushed out. In the meantime enjoy this picture of an egg frying.