The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Peter Moore Can't Get No Satisfaction

Is EA Sports ever satisfied? No. Never. Just ask EA Sports exec Peter Moore. Peter is EA Sports ever satisfied? Over on the cleverly titled Peter Moore Blog, Peter Moore writes:

We're never satisfied. There's always more we can do. It's what we love about our business. I hate to sound like a cheerleader, but the facts are the facts. And I don't expect them to change any time soon. We're hitting this season in terms of quality and innovation stronger than we ever have at EA SPORTS. If I'm wrong, you'll see me sporting a new tattoo - maybe a competitor's logo?

No, no more tattoos. Please, Peter. Elsewhere in his corporate locker room peptalk, Moore talks about the bright future FIFA and NHL have and hints at a new "groundbreaking feature" for NBA LIVE to be announced at E3.

Not Resting [Peter Moore Blog via videogaming247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles