PlayStation Store Update Raises Prices On PSP Downloadables

Gamasutra has noticed a change in some of the PlayStation Store prices on downloadable PSP titles, mostly "premium" games being republished on the store.

One title, Gangs of London, saw its price rise by 11 dollars to $AU 31.92. Kingdom of Paradise and Ape Escape: On the Loose saw six-dollar jumps, while Hot Shots Golf: Open Tee, WipeOut Pure and SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo saw their prices go up by $AU 5.32.

Twisted Metal: Head-On PSP and LocoRoco saw only a dollar increase. Many other titles, including FlOw and Echochrome remained the same, while The Con actually saw a $AU 10.64 reduction.

Gamasutra's full list of changes follows the jump:

Prices up:

Gangs of London $AU 12.76 up to $AU 24.47 (+$AU 11.71)

Kingdom of Paradise $AU 11.7 to $AU 18.08 (+$AU 6.39)

Ape Escape: On the Loose $AU 10.63 to $AU 17.02 (+$AU 6.39)

Hot Shots Golf: Open Tee $AU 11.7 to $AU 17.02 (+$AU 5.32)

WipeOut Pure $AU 11.7 up to $AU 17.02 (+$AU 5.32)

SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo $AU 11.7 to $AU 17.02 (+$AU 5.32)

Twisted Metal: Head-On PSP $AU 15.95 to $AU 17.02 (+$AU 1.06)

LocoRoco $AU 23.4 to $AU 24.47 (+$AU 1.06) Prices same:

Syphon Filter: Combat Ops stayed same at $AU 10.63

Beats stayed same at $AU 5.31

Ape Quest Bundle stayed same at $AU 1.069.99

Go! Puzzle stayed same at $AU 5.32.99

The Cryptics (digital comic) stayed same at $AU 3.18

flOw stayed same at $AU 8.5

echochrome stayed same at $AU 10.63

SOCOM: Fireteam Bravo 2 stayed same at $AU 17.02 Prices dropped:

The Con $AU 1.069.99 dropped to $AU 10.63 (-$AU 1.060 )

Sony Raises PSP Downloadable Prices On PlayStation Store [Gamasutra]