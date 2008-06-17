Postal Wins Award... Really

Uwe Boll must be on cloud nine, maybe even ten or eleven.

Running with Scissors just announced that his Postal film won not one, but two awards at the Hoboken International Film Festival. Boll took home $AU 530 cash money for the best director award, beating out the directors of films like Crazy, Strange Girls, The Sensei and Flyboys. Oh, snap! Boll beat out D. Lee Inosanto!!!

Postal also was named the best of the festival despite showings of The Noogies, In The Eyes of a Killer, Predator's Return and The Pack.

"When the fans speak, WE WIN", said Vince Desi, the movies executive producer and founder of Running With Scissors. "We know this from our experience in the game industry and now the film business just confirms it. The continued success of the POSTAL franchise in all its forms is proof that democracy works; you cannot stop what's in the hearts of the people. Freedom will always triumph over tyranny".

The New Jersey awards fly in the face of the movies mysterious box office opening when it hit 13 screens nationwide, and put a little salve on Boll's ego, bruised when hundreds walked from a free screening of the movie earlier this month... oh wait, that was at the same festival.