Powers & Titans Probably Announced For 360, PS3, PC

I say "probably" because, yes, this is from the same marketing leak we've been having so much fun with today. A new title listed on the site is called Powers & Titans, and is apparently for the PS3, 360 and PC. Described only as an "action game", you're a super hero able to choose your own powers (no mention of licenced characters), and have to employ the right powers for the right fight/situation. While a singleplayer element is described, it sounds like the focus is on multiplayer, with players able to form "super teams" online and then perform missions, like "invading a city" or "protecting a convoy". A little like City of Heroes for the trigger-happy, then.

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

