Project O Officially Renamed, Gets US Release This Summer

Marvellous just rang our doorbell, dropped off a press release that's got my day started off on the right foot. They've announced that King-simulator Little King's Story - the title formerly known as Project O - is getting a US release, and should be on shelves in time for "Spring 2008". If you need reminding, this is good news. The game was one of the most charming things I saw at last year's TGS, being a neat, avatar-driven take on The Settlers, with a deliciously quaint art style to boot. After jump's a presser with a few more details on the game, including the fact it'll (surprisingly) include some kind of combat system for conquering rival kingdoms.

Torrance, Calif., (June 11, 2008) - Marvelous Entertainment USA and XSEED Games jointly announced today that the second videogame title in their co-publishing partnership agreement will be the fantasy adventure RPG title formerly known as "Project O", Little King's Story. Designed and developed by some of the most respected names in the gaming industry, Little King's Story will ship in the US market Winter of 2008, exclusively for Wii™.

"Little King's Story has an art style that is very 'story-book' in look, and that we feel will be universally loved," stated Yasuhiro Wada, Managing Director of Marvelous Entertainment Inc. "The game has a fairy tale quality that will intrigue and delight gamers the world around."

"Little King's Story is a game we felt very strongly about offering to the United States," remarked Jun Iwasaki, President of XSEED Games. "The game truly reflects the high quality gaming experience, uniqueness, and game design creativity that we look for, with the ability to appeal to a wide audience while providing enough depth for seasoned gamers."

Little King's Story begins with the story of young boy named Corobo. Shy, and without many friends, Corobo stumbles upon a mysterious, powerful crown while walking in the forest near his village. He soon discovers that the crown grants him the ability to charm any person, and make them follow his orders. Suddenly, Howzer, the bull-knight, appears, informing Corobo that he is now King of the village, and he must not take this responsibility lightly. Returning to his sleepy village, as a King instead of a shy little boy, Corobo begins a quest to turn his small hamlet into a noble, fantastic kingdom.

The storyline, visual look, and lyrical music of Little King's Story, work in concert to transport players to an interactive, enchanting, fairy tale world. By combining gameplay elements from life-simulation, real-time strategy, and adventure genres, the many aspects of creating a vast kingdom come to life! As King, players will manage and involve their townspeople in the goals of creating this new territory; enlist them to dig for treasure, build new buildings and otherwise better their community. Of course, leadership is a two way street, so as King, players will try to conquer rival nations to create a single unified kingdom, as well as grant the requests of townspeople at whim. With the Wii Remote™ as a royal scepter, this Winter Little King's Story allows players the chance to be the best king in the world!