The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

PSP Firmware Update Adds Much Needed Googling

Firmware version 4.00 is due "soon" for the PSP, according to PlayStation Network Operations director Eric Lempell—typically "soon" means within the next few hours in these terms—and while it may not make the handheld a flying breakfast car, it's respectable. The newest update adds Google searches directly from the PSP's XMB, giving gamers on the go another avenue for cheating during pub quizzes.

Far less exciting than that feature is the option to speed up or slow down video playback via Memory Stick. Yup. Things will be slower or faster, depending on which direction one presses on the D-pad. Hey, remember that Google thing from earlier? Wasn't that awesome?

PSP (PlayStation Portable) v4.00 Update [PlayStation.blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles