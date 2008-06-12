PSP Pantsu Flashing Fighter Trailer

Punching! Pants! Chests! Here's the trailer for fan service PSP game Ikkitousen Eloquent Fist. "Eloquent" is a word play on "ero-quent" with "ero" short for erotic. So clever.
Note: the trailer isn't exactly work safe.
