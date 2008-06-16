I say "probably" because, yes, this is from the same marketing leak we've been having so much fun with today. One of the games mentioned in the leak (which, FYI, was courtesy of Intellisponse) is called "Racing Equity", a "next-gen" racing game that's *groan* "focused around a rebellious counter culture scene". Details beyond that are a little vague, but the game seems to be built upon the notion that "spontaenously and without warning, people turn up en masse and transform city centres into impromptu tracks. Roads get blocked off and the race takes place". Seeing as today's leaks are coming almost solely from Microsoft and Activision, you've got to wonder whether this is something Bizarre are working on.
Racing Equity Probably Announced
