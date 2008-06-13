Robbie Bach: PSP Is A 'Cautionary Tale'

We've been a little down on Robbie Bach lately. Mostly because he - like many other former walking quote machines (Looking at you, Reggie) hasn't been talking nearly as much shit as we're accustomed to, and damnit, that's what we love to see in a corporate exec. But could he finally be inching his way out of his shell? Looks like it! Watch, as he unloads on the PSP in an interview with VentureBeat's Dean Takahashi:

The PSP is a reasonably successful product at the profit-and-loss level. But as a product concept, there are cautionary tales to learn from it. While it is good at producing audio, it's not a good music player because it doesn't have local storage (except for flash memory slots). You can't keep your music there. It has a beautiful screen, but you can only get the video under the Universal Media Disc format. That format hasn't been successful. On a game level, it has done well. But even there, it is mostly PlayStation 2 ports. There isn't much original content.

Robbie Bach, (re-?) growing a pair. Better late than never!

