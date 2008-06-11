Roomba Modded Into Pac-Man Awesome

"Ron" Tajima from Japan has created Pacmba, a Roomba covered with 448 yellow LEDs. "Ron" Tajima is a LED soldering, Roomba modding genius. Waka waka.
Thanks, Barts!
