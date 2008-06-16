Caution: this comes from the same place as all the other leaks we've posted on tonight, so now's a good time to remind you they come from a marketing company. Performing surveys for not only Microsoft, but other companies (ie Activision) as well. Which means that while some of this news seems genuine - and imminent - other stuff may just be pie-in-the-sky (like this). Got it? Great, let's continue. Something popping up on the site is called "Trioxide", and claims it will introduce "the ability to play the latest console games (ie Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, etc) on your PC". How? Don't know. Why? Don't know. Is this even legal/doable? Probably not! We don't have much more than the name and the mission statement. But there's two prices listed: $AU 52.11 and $AU 317.96, with the more expensive price and boasted controller use seeming to imply that - if this is real, and not, as seems more probable, a figment of some marketers imagination - it'd be a kind of actual device, and not just standalone software.
Rumour: 'Trioxide' To Allow Console Games To Be Played On PC?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink