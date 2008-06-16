Rumour: 'Trioxide' To Allow Console Games To Be Played On PC?

Caution: this comes from the same place as all the other leaks we've posted on tonight, so now's a good time to remind you they come from a marketing company. Performing surveys for not only Microsoft, but other companies (ie Activision) as well. Which means that while some of this news seems genuine - and imminent - other stuff may just be pie-in-the-sky (like this). Got it? Great, let's continue. Something popping up on the site is called "Trioxide", and claims it will introduce "the ability to play the latest console games (ie Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, etc) on your PC". How? Don't know. Why? Don't know. Is this even legal/doable? Probably not! We don't have much more than the name and the mission statement. But there's two prices listed: $AU 52.11 and $AU 317.96, with the more expensive price and boasted controller use seeming to imply that - if this is real, and not, as seems more probable, a figment of some marketers imagination - it'd be a kind of actual device, and not just standalone software.