The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Science Says: In MP Shooters, Always Bet On Red

Let's take Unreal Tournament 2004. A still somewhat-popular online shooter. Now, UT2004 has two teams: red and blue. Just like a lot of other online games. If you recorded the results of 1,347 UT2004 MP matches, you'd think that, over time, the results would balance out, yes? 50% to the red team, 50% to the blue team. But no! Researchers at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark have found that red came out on top, winning 55% of the matches, tying online gaming into similar studies performed in physical sports, where it's been suggested teams/athletes wearing red enjoy an advantage over others. The reason? Because the "colour red may act as a psychological distractor for men, possibly because men flush and turn red when they're angry". Implied is that blue may also act as a psychological distractor for men, possibly because it makes them think of blue skies, fluffy clouds and lazy days at the beach instead of the bloody job at hand.

[AP][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles