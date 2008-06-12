Sony Looking At Including Euro Content On PlayStation.Blog

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Buried at the bottom of their self-congratulatory first birthday post (happy birthday!), SCEA's PlayStation.Blog team have a little note for their long-suffering European brothers, long without a decent blog of their own. They say they hear your pain, feel your pain, and are in talks to "bring more PlayStation news to you from that part of the world". Which I read as "we can't be arsed setting up another blog, but we'll post Euro stuff on this one". Good news, Europe! Your days of relying on the regrettable Three Speech for community info (PSN updates, release dates, etc) may soon be over.

PlayStation.Blog is a Year Old Today [PlayStation.Blog]

