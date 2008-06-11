The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony Plugs Continue, PSP Pops Up In MGS4

Metal Gear Solid 4 is a Sony product smorgasbord! The game has Snake using a SIXAXIS controller, Otacon talking up the power of Blu-ray. Not to mention the in-game Sony cell phone! Now, add the PSP to the list of Sony product cross promotion. Bet Sony thinks it's a shame Kojima Productions chose to have MGS4 include an iPod and not a Walkman. (Bet Sony thinks it's a shame nobody buys Walkmans!)

  • ZeUberHippyVanDriver Guest

    I hope all this cross promotion doesnt take away from the overall game experience... Seems to be a little OB!

