Sony Working On Breakapart Motion Controller

According to a report over at GamesIndustry.biz, Sony's next motion-sensing controller is closer to fruition than we may have though. Citing various industry sources, GI explains that the company is working on a controller that breaks into two pieces, each containing an accelerometer for Wii-like motion sensing capability. The story mentions that working versions of the new controller have already been delivered to certain development partners.

Nothing official from Sony on this of course, but GI remains confident that something concrete will be announced in the coming month, possible at the E3 expo this July.

