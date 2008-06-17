The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Sony Worldwide Grows Two New Heads

Sony Worldwide Studios continues to shuffle people about in the wake of Phil Harrison's departure, announcing not one but two new vice presidents, one for each side of the Atlantic. Heading up things over in Europe will be Sony Computer Entertainment Europe VP Michael Denny, who joined Sony in 1995 as the head of business affairs at Psygnosis, having served in various positions since then.

Over in the U.S. Sony San Diego Studios senior director Scott Rohde has been promoted to vice president of Sony Worldwide Studios America. Rohde was a co-founder of Page 44 studios, and has also worked in sports roles for Radical Entertainment and Sega of America.

Both new VPs will be responsible for the overall operations of Sony in their respective areas, reporting to Sony's replacement Harrison, Shuhei Yoshida. Welcome to the party gentlemen!

Sony Appoints New Europe, America Studio Heads [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles