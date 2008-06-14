Southpeak Tapped For Igor Movie Game

MGM Studios and The Weinstein Company's new animated film Igor is set to get the video game treatment courtesy of publisher Southpeak Interactive this September. Developed and co-published by Legacy Interactive, the game, in development for the Wii, DS, and PC, will follow the exploits of the John Cusack-voiced Igor, a mad-scientists helper who dreams of one day winning the Evil Science fair.

"Legacy and I2G are doing a tremendous job bringing Igor into the virtual gaming world," said Melanie Mroz, CEO of SouthPeak Games. "This is a great property and promises to be a huge hit when it comes out this fall. We love the fact that the game is able to capture the elements of the film so well and turn it into a fun, interactive environment."

The Wii and PC versions will allow players to team up for four-player co-op, while the DS version will utilise the stylus to perform movement combinations, battle enemies, and solve puzzles, as well as letting players build their own monsters.

MIDLOTHIAN, VA, June 13, 2008 - SouthPeak Interactive Corporation (OTC Bulletin Board: SOPK; SOPKU; SOPKW; SOPKZ) announced today it will be co-publishing Igor The Game for the Wii™, Nintendo DS™ and PC. The game is based on the highly anticipated animated movie created by Exodus Film Group in cooperation with The Weinstein Company. MGM Studios is distributing the animated film in the United States, launching wide this September. Interactive Game Group ("I2G") is financing and coordinating the game project on a worldwide basis. Co-published and developed by Legacy Interactive in the US, Igor lures players through Malaria, a world where mad scientists create dubious inventions to compete in the annual Evil Science Fair.

Igor, the movie, follows a hunchbacked lab assistant named Igor (voiced by John Cusack) forced to serve a mad scientist while dreaming of one day becoming a notorious mad scientist himself and winning the Evil Science Fair. Other stars contributing their voice talents to the film are Molly Shannon (as Eva), Steve Buscemi (as Scamper), Sean Hayes (as Brain) and Eddie Izzard (as the maniacal Dr. Schadenfreude).

In the Wii and PC versions of the game, players have the ability to choose one of the main characters (Igor, Eva, Scamper or Brain) and play either simultaneously or cooperatively with up to four people. They'll be challenged to play within locales from the film, fight enemies and achieve goals that advance them through the storyline.

The Nintendo DS version utilizes the stylus to perform movement combinations, combat enemies and solve puzzles. Players can custom build their own monsters to take on puzzle challenges and battle against other mad scientists.

"With Igor, we set forth to capture the unique mix of dark, yet playful aspects seen in the movie. It's a great game that can be enjoyed with both friends and family and will appeal to a younger audience as well," said Ariella Lehrer, President of Legacy Interactive.

Igor The Game will be available this September. For more information, please visit www.SouthPeakGames.com or www.IgorGame.com.