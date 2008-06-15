The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spore Creature Creator Demo Leaks Early

The plan was to have a Spore Creature Creator Demo, containing about 25 percent of the full library of creature pieces parts, going out to the public around June 17, around the same time as the full version, which costs $AU 10.63.

Well, a file purporting to be that demo is on Megaupload as we speak. Now, 191 MB is a huge file just to be bogus malware, but still, we assume no responsibility if this isn't what it says it is or turns out to be something worse.

Spore releases for PC and Mac on Sept. 8, 2008, with a version for the DS on Sept. 7 and another TBA for the Wii.

Spore Creature Creator Demo (.exe) [MegaUpload, thanks Null Void]

