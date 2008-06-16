The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spore Creature Creator Release Delayed a Day

Reader Ben B. preordered Spore Creature Creator through the EA Store and just got word it's been rescheduled for release on Wednesday, June 18. Tuesday was the original drop date. He provided a copy of the email and it looked legit to me, so, spread the word.

If you're hankering for some Spore fruit fucker action right now, you can always grab the demo, which leaked early. It contains 1/4 the content, but that's 1/4 more than you're getting right now.

