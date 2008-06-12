Sporelebrity

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Damn, Japanese Beef Is Tasty
So I received a copy of Spore Creator today and sat down with it to create the sort of abominations that in the real world would last only long enough to curse my creating them. It's pretty neat. Initially you feel very limited but once you get the feel for the thing you can go hog wild, though I suspect creating a person may not be possible... dammit. Anyway I spent an hour or so messing around with creatures. I have until next week to submit a creature for Spore to EA. They're going to then let the Internets decide which "Celebrity" Spore creation is the best among the 50. Other competitors? Rumour has it they include Stan Lee and David Byrne. HOT!
