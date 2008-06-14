The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spore's Organic Fruit Fucker in Motion


You guys seemed to like my horrific take on an organic Fruit Fucker so much I thought you might want to see what the little beast looks like in motion. Sadly, there's no option to drop an orange... or small child into the circle with your critter. What do you think? Should this be my entry into the Celebrity Spore-Off?

  • PippinZ Guest

    Was unimpressed by it, and no. God no.

    0

