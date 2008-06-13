The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Square Enix's Concerto Gate Trailer Doesn't Bore You With Gameplay

Trailers with actual MMO gameplay? Yawn. Dramatic anime sequences with doe eyed lads and lasses in medieval costumes prancing about to a dramatic sweeping score? Yay! Square Enix gives us the good stuff in this trailer for Concerto Gate, the massively multiplayer online role playing game that's coming to America sometime this year via publisher OnNet. It looks to feature lovely princesses that transform into massive birds, a serious turn off. See how many RPG cliches you can spot!

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles