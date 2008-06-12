The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tabula Rasa Doing Just Fine, Thanks

Phew! And here we were all worried that Richard Garriott's latest MMO endeavour was doomed to failure! NCsoft has been in touch with Eurogamer to assure them that everything is rosy in the world of TR, with things looking up every day.

"Tabula Rasa offers players a different kind of MMO experience, enhancing our portfolio of game titles. The game play mechanics are very different to that of a typical MMO - those who have experienced the game have recognised these innovative features and applauded them. A recent European trial promotion was met with great demand; we will be doing a similar promotion later in the year".

NCsoft also went on to assure the gaming public that MMOGChart.com's data showing the game hovering at around 75,000 subscribers was not official, though they weren't forthcoming with official numbers.

As I've said before, Tabula Rasa is a solid little niche MMO title that does many things differently than your average game in the genre. It just wasn't my particular cup of space-tea. Good enough to survive, though I doubt it'll ever truly thrive. Yes, that rhymed.

Tabula Rasa is not in trouble, says NCsoft [Eurogamer]
Image courtesy of the excellent Steven Stahlberg

