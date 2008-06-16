The Week in Games: Handheld Week

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Quiet week for consoles, but the DS has seven titles dropping in the coming week, and Secret Agent Clank for the PSP also hits the street. Also, if this Deadliest Catch game doesn't go out this week, I am de-listing it. So, spending your coin on handheld toys this week? Let us know in the jump, or tell us what you're playing instead. My guess is it rhymes with Shmetal Shmear Shmolid.

Monday (June 16)
The Political Machine 2008 (PC)
Requiem: Bloodymare (PC)
1701 A.D. Gold Edition (PC)

Tuesday (June 17)
Deadliest Catch: Alaskan Storm (360, PC)
Secret Agent Clank (PSP)
Etrian Odyssey II: Heroes of Lagaard (DS)
Space Invaders Extreme (PSP, DS)
Code Lyoko: Fall of X.A.N.A. (DS)
Wacky Races: Crash & Dash (Wii, DS)
Tamagotchi Connection: Corner Shop 3 (DS)
Arkanoid DS (DS)
Imagine Rock Star (DS)

