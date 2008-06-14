The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Three New Screens From Fable II

Awwww. Fable II's hero sure was a cute little kid, wasn't he? The very definition of adorable little scamp. Soon he'll grow older, wiser, and get himself a faithful canine companion, but for now he's just a little guy just like the rest of us were, filled with the potential for great good and/or evil.

I'm really digging the art direction for Lionhead's latest. It reminds me of The Dark Crystal a little bit, which is pretty much the set point from which I judge all fantasy works that may or may not contain muppets. I just hope that once the game is actually released I will be able to finally look at something Fable related without hearing the words "Chicken Chaser" in my head over and over again.

