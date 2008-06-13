The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Too Human Just Days Away From Completion

Silicon Knights head Denis Dyack writes on his IGN blog that Too Human development is finally coming to an end and that the team expects to deliver a gold master of the Xbox 360 game after squashing a pair of bugs. A positive Dyack writes that "this is likely just days away". He calls Too Human's development "a very rough road" but talks of "staggering" depth and an "awesome experience", something we look forward to evaluating for ourselves when the game is finally complete.

In even better news, Denis writes that "there will be plenty of time for press to critique Too Human as they will receive evaluation copies well in advance of the release date". We're expecting to get a new preview build pretty soon and look forward to spending plenty of time with the game.

End Game Approaches [Silicon Knights Blog]

