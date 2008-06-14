Turbonegro For Guitar Hero, SingStar As Well

Those floozies!. Here we were, thinking Turbonegro had pledged themselves to just Rock Band II, when the lovely Snorre Byrne - from Norwegian site Dagbladet - got in touch to let us know the band aren't exactly Rock Band-exclusive. The band's manager Rune Grønn has also signed deals for the band to appear in Guitar Hero and SingStar! Byrne tells us that the song "Do You Dig Destruction" will be appearing on all three games, while SingStar will get a second track, "High on the Crime", as well.

