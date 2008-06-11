Unreal Tournament III Box Mentions Gears 2 'Exclusive Video Content'

Way back in April, Epic exec and brown suit owner Mark Rein hinted at "a little Gears of War 2 related surprise on the disc of Unreal Tournament III". Over at retailer Game UK, Xbox 360 UTIII box art has a sticker that shows the Gears logo and reads: "Exclusive Gears of War 2 Video Content On Disc". Talk about a surprise! Holy shit, this is the biggest surprise like ever. Not like when Halo 3 beta showed up on Crackdown, that was totally not a surprise. But this, this will have us reeling in shock for days.

UTIII Box [GAME via CVG]