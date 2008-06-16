Valkyria Chronicles Statue: Alicia

Valkyria Chronicles looks gorgeous. Couldn't care less how well it plays. So even if it ends up being a complete disaster, it'll still have its fans, who dig it for the canvas-painting graphical style and snappy re-imagining of WWII Europe. Fans who will, for example, buy over-priced merchandise. Over-priced merchandise like this 20cm statue, of the game's heroine Alicia, which goes on sale later this year for ¥7140 ($AU 68.96).
[via Famitsu]
